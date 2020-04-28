The annual African-American cultural street festival Odunde has been canceled this year due to the novel coronavirus, its CEO confirmed to The Tribune on Tuesday.
Oshunbumi Fernandez-West said organizers felt the safety of attendees was paramount in making the decision to not have the event this year.
Black Philadelphians lead fatalities linked to COVID-19 in the city, based on a sampling of deaths in which the race of the victims was known.
The 2020 free festival was supposed to take place on June 14, drawing thousands of people from around the region and nationally known performers.
“Public safety is always our number one priority,” Fernandez-West said. “And I don’t want anything to jeopardize my mother’s legacy. If my mother was living today she would want to cancel.”
Her late mother, Lois Fernadez, co-founded the festival with Ruth Arthur in 1975 after they were inspired by the Ile Ife festival in Nigeria.
The concept originates from the Yoruba people in the West African nation and celebrates the coming of another year for people of African descent around the world.
Odunde has grown to be the oldest African-American street festival in the country. The festival attracts more than 500,000 people annually and has an estimated economic impact of $28 million for Philadelphia.
Fernandez-West admitted organizers will experience a financial loss, but emphasized it will not be significant.
“We’re asking people to visit our website and make donations,” she said. “Those contributions will help support our Odunde 365 initiative and our year-round programming.”
Fernandez-West said she’s “blessed” and is not letting the cancellation damper her spirits. She seemed more excited talking about plans for next year’s festival, which is slated for June 13, 2021.
“We’ve actually had people to call us about not canceling this year,” she said. “I understand their concerns and how the festival would help people get their minds off things. But your life comes first. The money can be made up.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.