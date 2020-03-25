State health officials Wednesday said Philadelphia had recorded its first death caused by the novel coronavirus, marking another grim milestone as the state recorded at least 11 deaths and 1,212 infections. Those numbers are likely to rise as counties report their cases to the state health department.
Also on Wednesday, Delaware County officials said two residents died of the virus, the first deaths recorded in the county thus far. Meanwhile, Philadelphia recorded 90 new cases, bringing the number of confirmed infections in the city to at least 342.
