Although African Americans are testing positive and dying from the coronavirus pandemic at alarming rates in other major cities across the U.S., Philadelphia officials on Wednesday remained unable to track that data here.
While Blacks in the city had the highest number of COVID-19 fatalities of any racial group, 38%, the Kenney administration had incomplete racial data on the subject Wednesday.
City officials have been hampered from obtaining racial demographics because they lack the resources to investigate each of the high number of positive coronavirus cases reported daily throughout the city.
Health Commissioner Thomas Farley has stopped providing racial data on the individuals who test positive because the data is available for only 15% of the confirmed cases. He said the data was skewed because it came from specific laboratories and “a bunch of different channels.”
“The information we have is probably pretty biased,” he said. “If I thought it was accurate, I would give it to you, but I don’t think that that’s really meaningful.”
The city also lacked racial data on patients hospitalized in Philadelphia with COVID-19, the disease caused by the coronavirus.
Last week, Blacks appeared to account for the majority of city residents who tested positive for the coronavirus and for whom there was available data.
Asked if the Kenney administration had targeted plans to address the coronavirus in predominantly African-American neighborhoods, Farley said the city’s primary strategy was focused on social distancing messaging throughout Philadelphia and ensuring that city hospitals could continue to handle the patient load.
Farley added that he was working with stakeholders, including radio stations and minority-targeted newspapers, to get the social distancing message across to the African-American community.
This week, Surgeon General Dr. Jerome Adams said Black Americans were at a higher risk of COVID-19.
During an appearance on "CBS This Morning," Adams said Black Americans were more likely to have chronic medical issues and were more likely to be of a lower economic status — factors that put them more at risk for the virus.
The federal government has not tracked the coronavirus by demographic groups, but Adams suggested it should.
In recent days, racial disparities have appeared in New York City, as well as Louisiana, Illinois and Michigan, where Blacks tested positive at higher rates and accounted for more virus-related fatalities than their makeup in those populations.
New cases seem to be "stabilizing"
The growth of coronavirus infections in Philadelphia appears to be slowing, Farley said.
“It looks like we are stabilizing,” he said.
Confirmed cases were up 12% from the previous day (505), bringing the city’s total to 4,777 since the outbreak began. The uptick was a drop from the previous day's increase in confirmed cases (544).
Farley said the daily infection rate may start to fall.
But the health commissioner warned that slowing growth may not last.
“This virus may find new populations,” Farley said. “We may see rises and falls before we ultimately see a sustained fall.”
Clusters of the infection continue to appear in nursing homes, behavioral health facilities and the city’s jails.
Blacks in Philadelphia accounted for the largest share of the fatalities from COVID-19, with 30 of the 78 deaths, or 38%, which was slightly lower than their population makeup in the city (44%).
Whites made up 22 of the 78 deaths (28%), and one person who died was “another race,” which was not disclosed. The city lacked racial data on 25 deaths.
Farley said the city would eventually get more complete data on the racial breakdown of virus-related deaths.
Testing remained limited due to a lack of testing materials and laboratories overwhelmed with patient samples.
