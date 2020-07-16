As of Thursday, the Pennsylvania Department of Health recorded a total of 98,446 confirmed cases of COVID-19, including 6,973 deaths.

Philadelphia reported 157 new cases on Thursday for a total of 28,024. The city reported 18 new deaths for a total of 1,664.

Philadelphians can get those gains… with some precautions

Support The Philadelphia Tribune Now, more than ever, the world needs trustworthy reporting—but good journalism isn’t free. Please support the nation's longest continuously published newspaper serving the African American community by making a contribution. Contribute

Gyms and fitness centers in the city can reopen Monday, announced Health Commissioner Tom Farley Thursday. Masks and 6-foot social distancing are required, as is compliance with capacity limits. Group classes are limited to 10 people.

Pop-up inspections can be expected, according to Farley, who said the onus of keeping these facilities open will be on gym owners.

“When people are doing vigorous aerobic exercise it’s very uncomfortable to wear a mask,” Farley admitted. “So the gym-users are not going to want to wear masks and the gym-owners may not want to enforce that.”

Still, Farley emphasized these facilities could operate in a safe way if they enforced masking.

Farley warned if upon inspection the city learned a gym wasn’t abiding by the rules, then the city would close the gym. Likewise, if through contact tracing it’s learned that there were COVID-19 cases coming from a gym, Farley said the gym would be closed.

“It’s an attempt to meet the interest in exercise, which is good for health, while also being very careful about infection control in the process,” said Farley of the opportunity.

He discouraged people who had a hard time exercising with a mask on from going to the gym.

Bucks County buying face shields for all students

As school districts across Pennsylvania weigh if and how in-person learning will resume, Bucks County Commissioners announced Thursday they’re purchasing face shields for all of their public and private school students.

“We know there’s been a lot of worry about wearing masks and for people who can’t wear masks, but virtually everybody can wear the shield,” said commissioner Diane Ellis-Marseglia. “More importantly. It allowed the teachers and their peers, everybody could see each other’s mouths when they’re speaking and it allows the students to see the teachers’ mouths as well.”

Ellis-Marseglia said she was hopeful the shields would be a “comfort step” as residents get “adjusted to the idea of going back to school.”

More testing delays. This time in Bucks County.

Health Department Director Dr. David Damsker described a delay in COVID-19 test results Wednesday. The 7-10 day wait for results from lab vendor Quest Diagnostics is similar to what Montgomery County described Wednesday, as a result of increased testing in states experiencing spikes in new cases.

“We’ve had some cases that took so long to get their results back from Quest that they were already uninfectious and clearing them from isolation by the time they got the results,” said Damsker. “So they did their entire isolation waiting for their result to come back.”

Damsker said that kind of delay “is not happening every day, all the time,” but it is a concern. He reported better turnaround time with LabCorp tests and added that rapid testing was available in a handful of hospitals for critically ill patients in emergency rooms.