The Philadelphia Cultural Fund is bracing to operate with one-third of its normal budget.

The fund, established 27 years ago by the City of Philadelphia, is designed to distribute city revenue to local nonprofits and arts organizations. For its last round of grants, in March, it distributed $2.9 million to 349 organizations — many of them small, neighborhood-based organizations with few funding alternatives.

The city budget for the fiscal year starting July 1 is expected to allot just $1 million to the fund, compared to $3.14 million last year. Mayor Jim Kenney had originally proposed eliminating the fund altogether as part of dramatic cuts instituted to decrease spending due to the recession brought on by the coronavirus pandemic.

“We’re hoping this is very, very short-term,” said Barbara Silzle, executive director of the Cultural Fund. Silzle said she is “grateful” the city put the fund back in the budget. “We get it. It’s a huge devastating cut to PCF, and we will figure out how to carry on.”

Just what the next round of funding will look like is still to be determined.

A group of arts leaders in Philadelphia sent a letter to members of City Council and the Cultural Fund’s board, asking for a full restoration of money, and asking the board if they can start seeking sources of supplemental funding outside of the city coffers.

The letter claims the fund “has long had the ability, and one can argue legal duty, as a IRS approved public charity, to seek diverse public support for its critical funding,” and yet “via PCF Board policy inherited from its onset, it has chosen not to seek any outside funding.”