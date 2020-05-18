A star-studded roster of Philly-bred singers will perform in a variety show this Thursday to benefit regional coronavirus relief efforts.

The PHLove concert will include appearances from Patti LaBelle, Darryl Hall, Questlove and others. It begins at 7 p.m. on May 21st and will be broadcast on several local radio and television stations.

Proceeds will go to the PHL COVID-19 Fund, a joint fundraising effort of the Philadelphia Foundation and United Way of Greater Philadelphia and Southern New Jersey. The fund’s organizers say they’re prioritizing donations to those “hardest hit by the coronavirus pandemic,” including the elderly and people experiencing homelessness.

The event is being presented by the Middleton Family. John Middleton is the managing partner of the Philadelphia Phillies and former head of a cigar-making conglomerate.