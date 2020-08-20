Philadelphia will have 31 drop-off sites this fall where families can take young children who need supervision during the day time, the city announced Thursday.

City public schools will be all virtual through at least mid-November, creating a major child care crunch for working families.

The 31 “access centers” — located mostly at recreation centers and libraries — are supposed to be a safety valve for families whose caregivers need to work during the day and who cannot afford child care.

Officials hope these drop-off sites can alleviate some of the burden on those families and give students a safe, supervised space to complete their digital assignments.

“These programs will help low-income families with their internet access and child care needs during digital learning, and reduce the pandemic’s threat to our children’s education and their families’ stability,” Mayor Jim Kenney said in a statement.

The access centers will be open for K-6 students from 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. starting on Sept. 8. The 31 sites can serve up to 800 children, the city said in its announcement.

That’s a small fraction of the roughly 71,000 students in those grades in the School District of Philadelphia, not including the thousands more in charter schools. The city says it will add more sites on “a rolling basis,” according to a Thursday press release.

Officials say they’ll prioritize families with caregivers working outside the home and who have no in-home internet. All families with school-aged students are eligible for free internet service through a recently announced city program.

City recreation and library workers will staff the access centers, with help from community-based organizations, the city said. When Philadelphia public schools closed in mid-March, officials tried to turn recreation centers into partial day drop-off sites. They quickly abandoned that plan after blowback from the city workers assigned to staff the locations.

The city said it will release registration information for families on Aug. 24.