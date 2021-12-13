Effective Jan. 3, Philadelphia will require proof of vaccination to eat indoors in restaurants or drink inside bars.
“We’ve come an incredibly long way, but there is still work to be done to get Philadelphia through the pandemic,” Mayor Jim Kenney said during a media briefing held on Monday.
“New cases and hospitalizations are rising, and we must do more to protect our residents," Kenney said. "The City’s indoor mask mandate helped us control case rates this fall, so we are rolling out a complementary vaccine mandate for food establishments, where masking is not feasible."
Health Commissioner Dr. Cheryl Bettigole said other big cities like New York City, San Francisco and New Orleans have similar mandates and are showing that it can be done smoothly.
"The most dangerous situation in the pandemic at this point is when someone is unmasked and around people from other households, eating or drinking indoors," she said.
“I don’t want to close our restaurants or the other types of businesses that serve food. I want them to stay open and operate safely. Since we can’t make people wear masks when they’re eating, we need to increase the vaccination rates of people in those situations.”
Under the new requirement, a recent negative COVID-19 test will also be accepted initially. However, after Jan. 17, negative COVID-19 tests will no longer be accepted and vaccines are required.
The mandate applies to bowling alleys, casinos (where food is served on the floor), indoor restaurants, bars, food courts, movie theaters, catering halls, sports venues that serve food and cafes within larger establishments.
The rule calls for staff that work in these restaurants to have at least one dose of vaccine by Jan. 3 and to complete their vaccine series by Feb. 3. This also applies to children age five and three months through 11 years.
A full vaccination means that a person has received two doses of either the Pfizer or Moderna vaccine or a single dose of the Johnson & Johnson vaccine.
“Philadelphia is doing a great job staying masked and getting vaccinated, but with hundreds of thousands of Philadelphians who are eligible for vaccine but not yet fully vaccinated, we need this additional safety measure to make us safer and avoid some of the worse outcomes that we’ve seen in other states,” Bettigole said.
She said food establishments that do not comply with this vaccine mandate or the indoor mask mandate can be reported by calling 311.
The Pennsylvania Restaurant & Lodging Association has expressed concern about the new requirements.
“We’ve definitely been hearing from operators all over the city, and their concerns and questions have varied,” said Benjamin Fileccia, director of Operations and Strategy for PRLA.
“The industry has gone through a really rough 20 months," he said. "There are many people who are barely hanging on right now."
“They’re trying to claw their way back to pre-pandemic levels, and their fear is that this mandate could drastically affect their revenue," Fileccia said. "They’re afraid of what happens next.”
He said some are concerned about their bartenders, hostesses, servers, managers and workers who haven’t been trained to implement a city-wide mandate.
“We hope that the city provides resources, guidance, de-escalation training for these workers who are essentially going to be doing the city’s job,” Fileccia continued.
“In the past year we’ve seen physical confrontations break out just over masking and social distancing," he said. "The restaurants are able to do this but we just want the support from the city.”
He noted that about 20% to 30% of Philly's restaurants were already requiring diners to produce proof of being vaccinated.
The new mandate comes as Pennsylvania has one of the fastest rising COVID-19 case counts in the country, and Philadelphia is averaging about 500 cases a day in the first part of December.
“We’ve seen our case rates double in the last couple of weeks,” Bettigole said. “Hospitalizations are up more than 50% in the last couple of weeks as well, so this just isn’t a matter of picking up mild or asymptomatic cases.”
Bettigole said the rising case counts are driven by colder weather driving people indoors as well as holiday gatherings.
“We saw a very clear bump in cases after Thanksgiving,” she explained. “We are asking people to be more careful over Christmas and the Christmas holidays and to limit the number of people they are gathering with — to ask if people are coming over, have them do a rapid test and certainly don’t come over if they have any symptoms or have been in contact with somebody with COVID.”
The new rule does not apply to children younger than five or people with valid medical or religious exemptions. Bettigole said these individuals must show proof of a negative COVID test with 24 hours if they are going into an establishment that seats more than 1,000 people. This requirement does not apply to children under age 2, who cannot be tested easily for COVID-19.
The mandate will not apply to places such as schools, day cares, convenience stores, grocery stores (except for dining areas within those stores), hospitals, outdoor dining areas, soup kitchens or the Philadelphia International Airport (except for the seated restaurants).
The requirement excludes masked individuals who are entering an indoor establishment for a short duration or transitory purpose — for example, less than 15 minutes, picking up food or using the bathroom.
