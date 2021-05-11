Mayor Jim Kenney announced that Philadelphia will drop its “safer at home” COVID-19 restrictions and reopen on June 11.

However the city's mask mandate will continue.

"This moment is possible because of the immense sacrifices that Philadelphians of all ages made over the last year,” Kenney said during a news update held Tuesday afternoon.

“As we look forward to our recovery, which will be strong, we have to stay mindful that the pandemic is not over. We are not yet declaring victory because cases and hospitalizations can rise again at any point if we’re not diligent.”

Angela Val, executive director of Ready.Set.Philly! issued a statement welcoming the announcement of the city reopening.

"For a full year, COVID has wreaked havoc on the entire world, impacting not only the health of citizens but the well-being of our city," she said.

"The Kenney administration has provided clear direction and a date certain as to when the city will reopen. With this clarity, businesses, residents, and employees both in the City and in the suburbs can now plan their return to Philadelphia for work and fun. For those emerging from their homes and remote work life, it’s time to see our friends, family and co-workers again, in person."

"Ready.Set.Philly! is working with the City, businesses and organizations to provide workplace return resources and information on all the fun things you love to do in Philly," Val said.

"A city is its people. Philadelphia’s vibrancy and the future of our community and economic health depend on people first returning to the city to work and play."

Health Commissioner Dr. Tom Farley said the date of June 11 was chosen in order to give the city more time for COVID-19 case rates to fall and vaccination rates to rise.

He announced that current COVID-19 restrictions will be eased effective May 21.

“In view of the rapidly falling case counts even in areas in the U.S. with very few social distancing restrictions right now and rise in vaccinations we feel comfortable further dropping restrictions,” Farley said.

“So effective Friday, May 21 most of the settings in the city will be allowed to increase to up to 50% capacity, with a minimum distance of 3 feet instead of 6 feet in fixed seating settings.”

Farley said masks will still be required indoors.

The changes to the restrictions are as follows:

Offices, retail stores, bowling alleys, museums and libraries will be able to operate with no density limits.

Restaurants:

• 50% maximum capacity, or 75% maximum capacity if they can meet enhanced ventilation standards.

• Distance between chair backs will be reduced from 6 feet to 3 feet.

• The requirement for alcohol to be served with food will end.

• Mask requirements remain in effect for those not seated or eating

Gyms and indoor pools:

• Will be allowed to operate at 75% of occupancy limit or 15 people per 1,000 square feet.

• Exercise class size will be capped at 25 persons.

Indoor gatherings and theaters:

• Will be allowed to operate at 50% of occupancy limit.

• Must enforce a minimum of 3 feet of distance between persons of different groups.

Outdoor gatherings and theaters:

• If the site has fixed seating, will be allowed to operate at 50% of occupancy limit.

• If the site has no seating, a maximum of 33 persons per 1,000 square feet are allowed.

• Must enforce a minimum of 3 feet of distance between persons of different groups.

Outdoor catered events:

• Can operate at 50% of occupancy limit, with no cap on number of persons attending.

Outdoor pools:

• Can operate with no density limits or maximum capacity.

Casinos:

• Can operate 50% maximum capacity, or 75% maximum capacity if they can meet enhanced ventilation standards.

• Must enforce a minimum of 3 feet of distance between persons of different groups.

• Alcohol can be sold to patrons at gaming machines.

Farley said while all restrictions except mask wearing will end on June 11, officials are still offering guidance for residents.

"These are recommendations, not requirements, to help people voluntarily stay safe," he said.

"First keep wearing masks indoors and second, now and in the future, do not attend crowded indoor settings unless you are vaccinated. If you want to go to a theater, or indoor restaurant, or a stadium, a party or a wedding, get vaccinated first."

According to the Public Health Department, 811,335 people have received at least one dose of the vaccine, while 579,266 have been fully vaccinated in the city.

Farley said he hopes that this represents the gradual end the epidemic but it is possible that the city will see another wave of infections in the summer or the fall.

The updates come as Philadelphia Department of Public Health today announced 224 additional confirmed cases of COVID-19 in the city, bringing the number of confirmed cases to 141,382. The Public Health Department also announced 74 new probable cases from rapid antigen tests.

The department confirmed four additional fatalities in Philadelphia, bringing the number of residents who died from the virus in 3,533.