As Pennsylvania moves toward rolling back on coronavirus restrictions, with broader openings of restaurants, bars and large venues on April 4, Philadelphia will not be following in the state's footsteps just yet, the city's top health official said Tuesday.
Health Secretary Dr. Thomas Farley said case counts and the number of Philadelphians vaccinated so far are not good enough to match the state's reopening plans early next month.
However, Farley said restaurants could reopen to 75% capacity and bar service without food orders could begin for the first time in over a year on April 30 "if case rates are declining" at a satisfactory level by then.
Farley and Mayor Jim Kenney said Tuesday that they don't agree with the state's easing of restrictions on April 4 because the data, they believe, doesn't support reopening indoor activities and large venues more.
For the full story, visit NBC Philadelphia.
