Philadelphia has reinstated its indoor mask mandate due to a rise in COVID-19 cases.
While the mandate went into effect Monday, masks will officially be required April 18 to provide a one-week education period for businesses.
The change comes as Philadelphia is reporting an average of 142 new cases per day and 46 people are hospitalized with COVID-19.
“Today’s case count is more 50% higher than what we saw 10 days ago, so we know that cases are rising really quickly,” Health Commissioner Dr. Cheryl Bettigole said during a news media briefing Monday.
“We hope that by having folks masked up whenever they are in public indoor spaces we can get ahead of a wave and keep it from reaching a peak like what we saw in January with the omicron variant. If we can do that we can literally save the lives of vulnerable Philadelphians.
“At this level of transmission we do not believe that there is any reason to panic or to avoid activities that we enjoy or are important to us,” Bettigole continued. “Our city remains open. By wearing masks consistently we can continue to go about our daily lives and the life of our city without contributing to the transmission of COVID-19.”
She said the omicron wave claimed the lives of nearly 750 Philadelphians in the span of about three months and caused about a third to a half of the risk of hospitalization compared to the delta variant.
“We don’t know that the ba2 variant in Philadelphia will have the kind of impact on hospitalizations and deaths that we saw with the original omicron variant this winter,” Bettigole continued.
“I suspect that this wave will be smaller than what we saw in January but if we wait to find out and put our masks back on we will have lost our chance to stop the wave.”
Effective April 18, masks will be required in all indoor public spaces, schools and day cares. Health inspectors will begin enforcing the mandate as of next Monday.
“We will be watching hospitalizations carefully over the next few weeks to see if they rise, as they have done with other waves of the pandemic,” Bettigole said.
“If we start to see a different pattern than that of previous waves of the virus than we’ll review our metrics to see if there are opportunities to be less restrictive.”
In a statement, Ben Fileccia, senior director of Operations, Pennsylvania Restaurant & Lodging Association said the organization is extremely disappointed to hear that the city plans to mandate that masks be required when dining indoors without any input from the mitigated community.
“Restaurant workers have suffered severe backlash when enforcing these rules in the past and, unfortunately, this time will be no different,” he said. “Philadelphia restaurants have done all they can to help mitigate the spread of COVID-19 — from hosting vaccine clinics to sponsoring coronavirus test giveaways — while working to keep business in the city.
“It’s deflating to hear that the city plans to bring back the mask mandate, especially without having conversations with anyone from the industry about timing and approach,” Fileccia said.
Fileccia said restaurants, caterers, event venues, and so many others in the hospitality industry have taken extreme caution to keep their guests and employees safe throughout the pandemic.
“Similarly, Philadelphians and visitors have been confident enough in their decision-making to know when they should wear masks and when they do not,” Fileccia continued. “This announcement is a major blow to thousands of small businesses and other operators in the city who were hoping this spring would be the start of recovery.”
“While the rest of the Commonwealth has moved forward navigating life with COVID, Philadelphia has stepped back by imposing another mandate and expecting it to be enforced by businesses and their employees,” he said.
