With demand for COVID vaccine appointments not always matching the current appointment supply, Philadelphia on Friday opened up eligibility for vaccine doses to anyone 16 and older.
The city had originally planned on holding off on COVID vaccines for all adults in Philadelphia until Monday. The rest of Pennsylvania had already opened up eligibility to everyone 16 and older.
At a Friday afternoon news conference, however, Philadelphia Health Commissioner Dr. Thomas Farley announced the change.
For the full story, visit NBC Philadelphia.
