With demand for COVID vaccine appointments not always matching the current appointment supply, Philadelphia on Friday opened up eligibility for vaccine doses to anyone 16 and older.

The city had originally planned on holding off on COVID vaccines for all adults in Philadelphia until Monday. The rest of Pennsylvania had already opened up eligibility to everyone 16 and older.

Support The Philadelphia Tribune Now, more than ever, the world needs trustworthy reporting—but good journalism isn’t free. Please support the nation's longest continuously published newspaper serving the African American community by making a contribution. Contribute

At a Friday afternoon news conference, however, Philadelphia Health Commissioner Dr. Thomas Farley announced the change.

For the full story, visit NBC Philadelphia.