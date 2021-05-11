After more than a year of coronavirus-related capacity limits and other restrictions, Philadelphia is one month away from lifting virus-related limitations.
On Friday, June 11, Philadelphia will drop all capacity-related restrictions on businesses and activities, Mayor Jim Kenney announced during a highly-anticipated Zoom news briefing Tuesday afternoon.
Everyone will still need to wear masks indoors and in other crowded situations when they aren't eating or drinking, officials said.
Before the reopening of Philadelphia, the city is relaxing capacity restrictions on stores, museums, libraries, offices, theaters, outdoor weddings and more on Friday, May 21.
For the full story, visit NBC Philadelphia.
