The Philadelphia Housing Authority will require all employees to be vaccinated against the coronavirus by October 15.
The public housing agency, which employs over 1,200 staffers, will be the first public housing agency in Pennsylvania to require vaccinations.
PHA officials say the move is designed to protect both staff and elderly or vulnerable tenants as the delta variant continues to spread. Only about 60% of employees are currently vaccinated, according to the agency.
Earlier this week, the Philadelphia School District mandated vaccinations for all district employees and SEPTA is considering an employee requirement of its own.
PHA is one of the largest housing agencies in the nation.
The mandate includes potential exemptions for medical and religious reasons. Employees must apply for an exemption by Sept. 8, and they will be considered on an individual basis.
