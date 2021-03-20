Effective immediately, those with intellectual disabilities, those who are taking medications that suppress their immune systems for any reason and members of the clergy have been added the group of people currently eligible to receive the COVID-19 vaccine, Philadelphia Health Commissioner Dr. Tom Farley said Friday.

“With religious services restarting, members of the clergy are at high risk for acquiring COVID infection and transmitting it — particularly transmitting it to people who are elderly — and so we view them in a sense as front line essential workers,” Farley said during the COVID-19 vaccine briefing held Friday.

The city is now vaccinating people in phases 1A and IB, which also includes those over age 65, those who live and work in congregate settings, first responders, front line essential workers, people with high risk medical conditions, transit workers and teachers.

Support The Philadelphia Tribune Now, more than ever, the world needs trustworthy reporting—but good journalism isn’t free. Please support the nation's longest continuously published newspaper serving the African American community by making a contribution. Contribute

Farley said Philly’s vaccine supply from the federal government is now leveling off. He said supplies of the Pfizer and Moderna vaccines will remain steady but not increase over the next three weeks. It’s unclear when the city will be receiving additional doses of the Johnson & Johnson vaccine.

“With the increase in providers and the increase in vaccinations that the providers are giving, we’re going to have to watch carefully to make sure that the supply of vaccines coming into the city meets our ability to deliver in the city,” Farley explained.

As of Thursday, the city reported that 402,000 people have received their first dose of vaccinations, while 156,000 have been fully vaccinated. For the week ending in March 14, vaccine providers delivered 104,000 doses.

Vaccination progress at the Pennsylvania Convention Center clinic

The Pennsylvania Convention Center site was projected to mark a milestone of vaccinating 100,000 people on Friday. The site administers about 6,000 vaccinations on a daily basis.

Farley said that the site was previously experiencing issues getting more underrepresented people vaccinated. With that in mind, the site last week started accommodating walk-ins who reside in the 22 ZIP codes with the lowest vaccination rates. Walk-in vaccinations are available from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday, Sunday and Monday.

“Early data says that this is working,” Farley says of the effort to bring more underserved residents to the Convention Center.

“As of yesterday, of those folks who were vaccinated, 22% were African American, 21% were Hispanic,” he said. “That is nearly double of what we were seeing before and about 20% were Asian. We will continue to do outreach to those underrepresented neighborhoods to encourage people to come in.”

Update on Health Department vaccination sites

Farley noted that advance appointments have been low at some of Philadelphia Department of Public Health’s community vaccination clinics. This led the department to start accommodating walk-ups from people who meet the eligibility criteria at the Martin Luther King Jr. Older Adult Center and Simon Gratz High School sites. There are no open slots for walk-ups next week at the Grand Yesha Ballroom site.

“This is something that we have to take on a clinic-by-clinic basis,” Farley explained. “We will put a word out the night before or the day of, if we have open slots and people can walk in.”

During the media briefing, Dr. Veronica Hill-Milbourne, president and CEO of Spectrum Health Services Inc., highlighted the organization’s efforts to vaccinate residents. The West Philadelphia-based federally qualified health center has delivered 795 Moderna vaccine doses within a single week.

Vaccination appointments for Spectrum Health Services must be made by registering online at www.spectrumhs.org or by calling (267) 670-7822. Spectrum is not accommodating walk-ins.

“Right now those who are interested and have registered online should expect to receive a call back within seven business days,” Hill-Milbourne said.

The Department of Public Health has announced 465 additional confirmed cases of COVID-19 novel coronavirus in Philadelphia. That brings the number of confirmed cases to 119,023.

The department confirmed two additional fatalities, bringing the number of residents who have died from the virus in Philadelphia to 3,229.

Farley voiced concern about the rise in COVID-19 cases, with the city averaging around 300 weekly cases.

“We all need to be careful and not let down our guard too soon,” he said.