The city’s health commissioner stressed the importance of people getting COVID-19 booster shots, as Philadelphia experiences an uptick in cases.
“For the past two weeks 29,882 Philadelphia have been diagnosed with COVID,” Dr. Cheryl Bettigole said Wednesday during a virtual news update.
“As of yesterday we’re seeing an average of 3,108 new cases per day — by far the highest number of the pandemic so far and rising rapidly.”
“The percentage of tests that are coming back positive has risen to nearly 40%, which means that the actual number of people with COVID is far higher than the number who test positive,” she continued.
Bettigole said conditions at Philadelphia’s hospitals are extremely stretched thin and many are delaying elective surgeries.
She said most people who are being hospitalized for COVID-19 are not fully vaccinated.
“I’m told by the hospital medical administrators that those who are hospitalized and vaccinated are usually not boosted,” Bettigole explained. “We continue to strongly encourage every Philadelphia who has not been fully vaccinated yet or boosted to get their shots are soon as they possibly can.”
According to the Philadelphia Department of Public Health, more than 95% of Philadelphia adults have had a least one shot, 77.5% of adults have been fully vaccinated and more 231,000 have had their boosters. The department notes 90.9% of those 12 and up have had at least one dose, 71.8% are fully vaccinated and 25.6% of children 5 to 11 have at least received at least one dose.
“Boosters offer the protection that’s needed to fight the omicron variant,” Bettigole said.
“With hospitals stretched very thin, I’m asking every Philadelphian to get their booster today if they are eligible. Even if you’re young and healthy, your city needs you to get your booster to help stop the spread of this virus and to help keep our seniors and young people out of the hospital.”
A FEMA-run testing site is slated to open this week at Cibotti Recreation Center at at 2500 South 77th Street in Southwest Philadelphia. The site, which will be open daily from 7 a.m. to 5 p.m., would be able to do at least 500 tests per day.
Bettigole said she was cautious about announcing the mass testing site because plans could change. She said the city is working on a large order of at-home rapid tests.
Bettigole also addressed the importance of people wearing good quality masks when they are indoor settings with others that they don’t live with.
“That means double masking or wearing an N95,” Bettigole said. “Remember that wearing a high quality mask under your chin or under your nose doesn’t do anything, so if you’re not going to commit to keeping and N95 on and sealed tight to your face, please wear a cloth mask over a surgical mask. A simple cloth mask is not enough right now.”
Bettigole encouraged people who are feeling sick to stay home and away from others.
“If you’re able to get tested, please do so, but what we’ve seen with this huge wave in cases and with the national shortage of test kits that many people are not able to get tested,” she said. “If you have cough or cold symptoms, a fever or other upper respiratory symptoms, odds are very good right now that you have COVID. So if you can’t get tested, please assume that you are positive.”
Bettigole says this is where the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention new guidance to isolate for five days is helpful. The CDC recommends that people with COVID-19 isolate for five days and if they are asymptomatic or their symptoms are resolving (without fever for 24 hours), follow that by five days of wearing a mask when around others to minimize the risk of infecting people they encounter.
“If you’re able to do a test after five days, make sure you’re negative before being around others,” she said.
“If you can’t test at all, that five days from the start of your symptoms marks the period of the highest risk to others. Mask carefully after the five days pass, test if you can and also think about who you will be exposed to.
“It’s reasonable to do reasonable activities with a good quality mask on if you’re feeling better after five days,” she continued. “But it’s not a good idea to go visit someone in a nursing home or visit an elderly relative or a young infant.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.