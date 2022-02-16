Philadelphia has dropped the vaccine mandate for restaurants and establishments that serve food or drink.
Effective Wednesday, establishments are no longer required to ask patrons to provide proof of vaccination.
“Philadelphia’s vaccine mandate for dining establishments has been hard on our restaurants and our places of entertainment but the work those establishments have done has helped to decrease transmission and to increase vaccination rates in the city,” Health Commissioner Dr. Cheryl Bettigole said during a virtual media update held on Wednesday.
The change comes as things in Philadelphia have improved following the omicron wave and the city is experiencing a significant drop in new cases.
“I'm so proud of everyone who has heeded the guidance of our public health experts as we continue to navigate COVID-19,” said Mayor Jim Kenney.” We fully recognize that this virus will be with us for the foreseeable future, and we must learn to move forward together in ways that promote public health and reflect the realities of life and society. While we are not done with COVID, I am glad that we have reached a point where we know much, much more about this virus and which strategies will help us manage its spread.”
Bettigole said that as of Tuesday, the city is seeing an average of 189 new COVID cases per day, compared to more 500 cases per day last week.
The Philadelphia Public Health Department reported that 300 people who tested positive for COVID are being treated in local hospitals.
According to the Health Department more than 80% of adults and 74.4% of those 12 and up are fully vaccinated and 31% of adults have received a booster dose. More than 95% of Philadelphia adults, 90.2% of those 12 and up 53,1% of the city’s 5 to 11-year-olds in Philly have had at least one vaccine dose.
“These numbers are very encouraging but we still need to be careful,” Bettigole said. “Throughout the pandemic we have seen that COVID-19 cases track with poverty and we’ve seen people of color experience the worst outcomes.”
“So it is particularly striking that sense the mask mandate In Philadelphia was instituted in mid-August, the city is generally seeing lower case rates in the surrounding counties,” she continued.
“Each of which is more affluent. Local rules need to fit the local conditions and Philadelphia’s mask mandate is a great example of how that would work in practice.”
Health Department announces COVID response levels
The Health Department announced new COVID response levels which tie the City’s public COVID mandates to specific pandemic metrics. As the metrics get better, the City will stop enforcing certain mandates. Should the metrics get worse, the City will start enforcing those mandates again.
“We know that local rules to fit the local conditions are the best way to protect the communities that have been disproportionately harmed by the pandemic,” Bettigole said.
“I am glad to say that because of the work Philadelphians have done to keep each other safe, we are safer today than we were two months ago when the vaccine mandate for indoor dining was announced.”
The department is using the following metrics to identify which response level Philadelphia is currently at: average new cases per day, number of hospitalizations, percent of tests reported as positive, and the rate of change of new cases. Depending on the levels of these metrics, the city will be subject to the following levels:
- Extreme Caution: Proof of vaccination required for places that serve food or drink; masks required in indoor public places
- Caution: Proof of vaccination or negative test within 24 hours for places that serve food or drink; masks required in indoor public places
- Mask Precautions: No vaccine requirement for places that serve food or drink; masks required in indoor public places
- All Clear: No vaccine requirement for places that serve food or drink; No mask requirement (except in schools, healthcare institutions, congregate settings, and on public transportation)
The city’s website is being updated to include detailed breakdowns of the metrics, levels, mandates and what each level means for Philadelphia residents.
City launches vaccine incentive program
Philadelphia has launched an incentive program funded by a Centers for Disease Control grant to encourage residents to become vaccinated. Effective this week, residents who complete their primary vaccine series at participating city health clinics will receive $100. The funds will be given to people through a digital app or a physical gift card.
Details on participating clinics will be posted on the health department’s website at https://www.phila.gov/covid
