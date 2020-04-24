With Pennsylvania under an executive order banning groups of 10 or more, many Philadelphia area churches are live streaming Sunday service.
Bethlehem Baptist Church
9:00 AM Sunday Service
Rev. Charles Quann, Pastor
Dare Imagine Church
9:00 & 11:00 AM Sunday Services
Rev. Kevin Johnson
Enon Tabernacle Baptist Church
10:00 AM Sunday Service
Rev. Alyn Waller, Pastor
Salem Baptist Church
8:45 AM Sunday Service
Rev. Marshall Mitchell, Pastor
White Rock Baptist Church
10:00 AM Sunday Service
Rev. Dr. William J. Shaw, Pastor
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.