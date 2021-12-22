An undated photo provided by Merck shows molnupiravir, the company’s COVID-19 antiviral drug. While molnupiravir has been shown to reduce the risk of hospitalization and death from COVID-19, scientists have raised concerns about the drug’s potential to cause mutations in human DNA. (Merck via The New York Times) -- NO SALES; FOR EDITORIAL USE ONLY WITH NYT STORY VIRUS-MERCK-PILL BY BENJAMIN MUELLER FOR DEC. 13, 2021. ALL OTHER USE PROHIBITED. --