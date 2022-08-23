A vial of the Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine for children 6 months through 4 years old is seen June 21, 2022, at Montefiore Medical Group in the Bronx borough of New York. New data from Pfizer and BioNTech show their tot-sized COVID-19 vaccine was 73% effective in protecting children younger than 5 as omicron spread in the spring. Vaccinations for babies, toddlers and preschoolers opened in the U.S. in June after months of delay. Pfizer's three-dose version was authorized with only preliminary effectiveness data — evidence the company updated on Tuesday, Aug. 23, 2022. (AP Photo/Mary Altaffer)