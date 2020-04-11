James Wilson is pretty sure hydroxychloroquine is not the miracle coronavirus treatment President Donald Trump says it is.
That’s because the 53-year-old West Philadelphia man has been taking the drug for nearly a decade to treat his lupus, and he was diagnosed with COVID-19 this week.
“I look at it this way,” Wilson said, “If that was the miracle drug and I’ve had it in my system for nine years, there should have been no way for [coronavirus] to affect me at all.”
Wilson first felt ill the night of April 4. He grew sicker as the days went by, developing nausea and diarrhea first, then a high fever, and he started to feel a heaviness in his chest and a shortness of breath.
By Wednesday, at his doctor’s orders, he went to Penn Presbyterian Hospital, where he went through a battery of tests. He was given what he called a “rapid coronavirus test” and it came back positive.
Wilson said doctors told him his case was “mild in comparison to what we’ve seen” and they told him to go home and self-quarantine for two weeks. Wilson said doctors told him he is expected to make a full recovery.
“I feel blessed,” Wilson said. “But I wish Trump would stop telling people things that he doesn’t know or understand. This is dangerous.”
And, Wilson said, it’s dangerous in more ways than people might think.
Since Trump has started talking about chloroquine and hydroxychloroquine in his daily briefings, demand for the drugs has gone up.
The drugs are commonly known as anti-malaria drugs, but they are used in other treatments: Chloroquine is used to treat extraintestinal amebiasis (a liver infection) and hydroxychloroquine is used to treat certain autoimmune diseases, such lupus and Sjögren’s syndrome.
More than 1.5 million Americans have lupus, and 90% of them are women, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. Studies show that African-American women are three times more likely than white women to get lupus, and that African-American and Hispanic women typically get lupus at a younger age and have more severe symptoms than white women.
Now many African Americans who have lupus or Sjörgen’s syndrome and have been taking hydroxychloroquine for years are worried that they might not be able to get the medication they need as demand for it rises during the coronavirus crisis.
Interest in the drugs for coronavirus treatment arose after some French doctors published a study in March that showed six patients with COVID-19 tested negative for the virus after six days of taking hydroxychloroquine and azithromycin — a combination commonly known as a “Z-pack” — and Dr. Mehmet Oz talked about it on Fox News. Dr. Anthony Fauci, the immunologist advising the White House’s coronavirus task force, has downplayed the study’s findings as “anecdotal.” The study had a small sample size (it included only five other patients, one of whom died before the study was complete) and was not randomized.
Medical professionals are currently conducting clinical trials to test the effectiveness of chloroquine and hydroxychloroquine in preventing and treating symptoms of COVID-19. Only one of the trials, done in China, has been completed.
Still, Trump has touted hydroxychloroquine as a “game changer” in the fight against the pandemic.
And the FDA has issued an emergency authorization for the drug’s widespread usage among severely ill patients in hospitals.
When Jeanne Washington-Jackson heard Trump talking about hydroxychloroquine, she immediately called her rheumatologist.
Washington-Jackson was diagnosed with lupus 15 years ago and has been treating it with hydroxychloroquine for years.
“My doctor told me that it’s good that I am calling because they are using it on patients in the city,” Washington-Jackson said. “He said he wanted to fill it because there probably will be a shortage. He filled a three-month prescription for me so at least I have it for three more months. Now what happens after that I don’t know.”
Washington-Jackson, a 53-year-old early intervention behavioral specialist who lives in Yeadon, said she has been in some Facebook groups for people with lupus and seen posts from people who are having a hard time getting their prescriptions filled.
“They are saying that a lot of the pharmacies are out of it,” she said, “and they are talking about weeks before they can get it.”
Shelly Price-Gillette is one of the people who had trouble getting her prescription filled.
The 56-year-old kindergarten teacher has taken hydroxychloroquine for 10 years to combat her Sjörgen’s syndrome. She said she has never had a problem getting a 90-day supply of the medication. But when she went to her pharmacist recently, they said they were all out.
“I have never gone to the pharmacy and been told that they were out of stock,” Price-Gillette said. “I usually get a large prescription and they always fill it.”
The Lupus Foundation of America is urging patients, health care providers, drug makers and government officials to work together so people with lupus and related diseases who rely on the drug can still get it during this crisis.
“An increase in lupus-related disease activity not only will impair the quality of life of people with lupus but will also place further strain on health care providers,” the Lupus Foundation says on its website.
There are also fears that as demand continues to rise, price gouging will begin. Late last month, an investigation of online price gouging resulted in the arrest of eight accused of trying to get top dollar for hydroxychloroquine.
“That was my concern — that there would be a rush for the drugs and that people would be panicking to get it,” Wilson said in an interview before he was diagnosed with COVID-19.
“If there is an increased demand for it, then naturally you are going to see a spike in the price.”
