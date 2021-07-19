Face mask signage is displayed outside the Trunks bar after midnight early Sunday morning on July 18, 2021 in West Hollywood, California. - Wearing a face mask at indoor public establishments will once again be mandatory in Los Angeles County starting at 11:59 pm July 17, 2021 for both vaccinated and unvaccinated people due to a steady increase in Covid-19 infections and hospitalizations, health authorities said. (Photo by Patrick T. FALLON / AFP) (Photo by PATRICK T. FALLON/AFP via Getty Images)