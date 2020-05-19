HARRISBURG, Pa. — Pennsylvania is reporting fewer than 1,000 new cases from the coronavirus for the ninth straight day, even as the state Department of Health reported Tuesday another virus-related 119 deaths to push the total past 4,600.

All told, Pennsylvania is reporting another 610 confirmed coronavirus cases to bring the total to nearly 64,000 statewide. But the nine straight days of below 1,000 in new daily cases reported is the longest such streak since Pennsylvania first entered four-digits in daily cases in early April.

With the rate of increase slowing, Gov. Tom Wolf has begun relaxing social distancing and business closure guidelines in more than half of the state's 67 counties home to one-third of its residents. Twelve more counties are scheduled to join them Friday.

The number of infections is thought to be far higher than the state's confirmed case count because many people have not been tested, and studies suggest people can be infected without feeling sick. There is no data on how many people have fully recovered.

For most people, the virus causes mild or moderate symptoms that clear up in a couple of weeks. Older adults and people with existing health problems are at higher risk of more severe illness, including pneumonia, or death.