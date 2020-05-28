Virus Outbreak Pennsylvania Daily Life

Shoppers wearing a face masks to protect against the spread of new coronavirus, wait in line to enter a store on South 9th Street in Italian Market neighborhood of Philadelphia as it rains, Thursday. — AP Photo/Matt Rourke

 Matt Rourke

HARRISBURG, Pa. — More than 70,000 Pennsylvanians have been infected with the coronavirus, the state Health Department said Thursday, and 108 more state residents have died from it.

The agency added 625 more positive cases, and said the additional deaths raised the total number of fatalities to 5,373.

Nursing homes and personal care homes have been particularly hard-hit, with more than 15,000 positive cases among residents and more than 2,500 among workers at 600 facilities.

Support Local Journalism

Now, more than ever, the world needs trustworthy reporting—but good journalism isn’t free. Please support us by making a contribution.

Pennsylvania is in the midst of gradual reopening, with counties moving into less restrictive categories of business and personal activity.

The number of infections is thought to be far higher than the confirmed count because many people have not been tested, and studies suggest people can be infected without feeling sick.

The Associated Press

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.