On Wednesday, the Pennsylvania Department of Health reported 92,148 coronavirus cases since the coronavirus pandemic began, and 6,812 deaths.

Philadelphia’s Department of Public Health has reported 27,069 cases and 1,625 deaths as of Wednesday.

Paycheck Protection Program application extended

Philadelphia officials are informing city business owners that the deadline to apply to the federal Paycheck Protection Program has been extended to August 8.

Businesses in need of a PPP loan must submit applications to a local lender. Several changes to the process have made it more convenient to seek relief, including allowing borrowers up to 24 weeks to use their funding, permitting businesses to use up to 40% of the funds on non-payroll expenses (but limited to utilities and mortgage interest,) and allowing businesses up to five years to repay the loan.

Additional information on federal relief programs can be found on the Small Business Administration’s website.

Delaware among 18 states in travel advisory

The Philadelphia Department of Public Health has updated its recently issued travel guidance, advising Philadelphians to avoid travel to 18 states where incidents of COVID-19 are relatively high based on population size.

Anyone travelling into Philadelphia from those states, which include its neighbor Delaware, are advised to self-quarantine for 14 days and monitor their symptoms. Those who can’t quarantine must wear a mask at all times.

New Jersey, New York and Connecticut also added Delaware to its travel advisory this week. Delaware has more than 12,000 cases and has recently seen about 105 cases per day on average.

States included in the “high risk” list have a rate of 90 cases per 100,000 residents.

Most of the states in the list are in the south, including Florida and Texas, and in the west, including Arizona and California — all states where cases of COVID-19 have soared. Florida, Texas and California have some of the highest numbers of cases in the U.S., well over 200,000 per state.

Pa. issues PSA on how to ride-share safely

Pennsylvania health officials are advising residents on how to use Uber and Lyft ride-sharing services safely during the COVID-19 pandemic.

The state released a public service announcement on social media Wednesday asking riders to wear a mask and to wash hands or use hand sanitizer after touching surfaces.

If possible, the state advises, riders should use touchless payment options. Avoid rideshares that include other customers, sit in the back seat, and ask the driver to open the window for ventilation, the PSA recommends.

Wear masks, political leaders urge

Pennsylvania’s political leaders are urging their constituents to wear masks to reduce the spread of COVID-19. State Health Secretary Rachel Levine signed an order July 1 mandating mask-wearing.

“As we increasingly resume public activities in our commonwealth, we need to remain vigilant about taking precautions, especially wearing a mask that covers our noses and mouths while around other people,” Gov. Tom Wolf said in a statement. “This is an easy, yet important action that has been shown by research to reduce the spread of COVID-19.”

U.S. Sens. Bob Casey and Pat Toomey touted research from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention that shows wearing a mask reduces the chances of the novel coronavirus getting into the air.

“When you wear a mask, you are sending a clear message to others in your community that you care about them and their well-being as much as your own. I know that if we each do our part, we will beat this virus and be able to start safely rebuilding together,” Casey said in a statement.

State Sen. Pam Lovino and State Rep. Melissa Shusterman said wearing masks is key to reopening the economy.

“As our state moves back to the green phase, it is the most important step we can take to preserve the progress we’ve made as a state through this crisis. As Pennsylvanians, we all need to participate in wearing masks to care for our neighbors, and so that our economy and state can continue to make a strong recovery,” Shusterman said in a statement.

As residents step outside, Health Department warns of insect bites

As Pennsylvanians begin to spend more time outside after several weeks of stay-at-home orders, they have other threats to be wary of — ticks and mosquitoes.

The state’s Department of Health Wednesday released a reminder to residents to take steps to protect themselves against bites from these insects.

“Ticks and mosquitoes can carry dangerous diseases that can severely impact an individual’s health if not treated properly,” Health Secretary Rachel Levine said in a statement. “It is essential that all residents know the proper ways to protect themselves against these serious diseases so they do not get sick. We encourage all Pennsylvanians to get outside and be healthy but do so in the safest way possible.”

In 2019, there were 9,009 confirmed and probable cases of Lyme disease in Pennsylvania, according to the Health Department.

There are several steps a person can take to prevent tick bites while outdoors, including walking in the center of trails and avoiding areas with high grass, using a repellent containing at least 20% DEET, wearing light-colored clothing, and doing full-body checks and taking baths after spending time outside, the department said.

Symptoms of Lyme disease include a red, swollen, bull’s-eye-shaped rash, fever, chills, headache, fatigue, muscle and joint aches, and swollen lymph nodes. If not treated, Lyme disease can affect the heart, nervous system and joints.

There were seven human cases of West Nile virus reported in the state last year. Mosquitoes that transmit West Nile breed in areas with standing water. Most people infected with West Nile virus do not develop any symptoms, but about 1 in 5 show symptoms such as fever, headache, body aches, joint paints, vomiting, diarrhea, or rash.

West Nile virus can cause brain swelling known as encephalitis or meningitis, which is inflammation of the membrane around the brain. Other severe symptoms include neck stiffness, confusion disorientation, coma, tremors, muscle weakness and paralysis.

The Health Department advises residents to protect themselves from mosquitoes by wearing insect repellent containing DEET between April and October, especially during dusk and dawn. Homeowners also should reduce the amount of standing water around their homes, clean the gutters, empty outside containers, and turn over plastic pools and wheelbarrows when not in use.

Anyone with symptoms of a tick or mosquito bite should contact a health care provider.