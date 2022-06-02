MADRID, SPAIN - MARCH 24: In this photo illustration, a box of 'Paxlovid', the Pfizer drug for which the Ministry of Health has signed a procurement agreement with Pfizer, is displayed at the Ministry of Health, on 24 March, 2022 in Madrid, Spain. The Ministry of Health and Pfizer Pharmaceuticals have signed today a drug procurement agreement against Covid-19. (Photo By EUROPA PRESS/C.Lujan.POOL via Getty Images)