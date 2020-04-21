FILE - In this Feb. 25, 2020, file photo Democratic presidential candidate former Vice President Joe Biden, speaks during a Democratic presidential primary debate at the Gaillard Center in Charleston, S.C., co-hosted by CBS News and the Congressional Black Caucus Institute. The Congressional Black Caucus PAC is endorsing Joe Biden’s presidential bid, further cementing his support among the nation’s influential black political leadership. Black voters have long anchored the former vice president’s White House bid with decisive wins in South Carolina and on Super Tuesday. The chairman of the Congressional Black Caucus political action committee is New York congressman Gregory Meeks, who tells The Associated Press there’s “no question” Biden is the right person to lead the country. (AP Photo/Patrick Semansky, File)