Teacher Fatuma Yusuf interacts with children on the playground at the Wallingford Child Care Center in Seattle. A dire workforce crisis in a booming U.S. economy is forcing many in the child care industry to turn to business tactics more closely resembling Wall Street than Sesame Street. Noncompete and "hold-harmless" legal agreements, college tuition incentives for workers and steep waiting-list fees for parents are fast becoming the norm. (AP Photo/Elaine Thompson)