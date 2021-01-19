Nursing home vaccination

Michael Green, 63, receives a COVID-19 vaccine in his room at the Hebrew Home in the Bronx last week. “This is not the hardest thing I’ve been through,” Green said. “I lost many friends to AIDS and most of my family are now dead. It gives you perspective.” — James Estrin/The New York Times

 JAMES ESTRIN

Pennsylvania health officials announced Tuesday that anyone 65 and older or in high-risk health categories is now eligible to receive the COVID-19 vaccine, following similar moves in states like New Jersey.

"Effective today, we're expanding our #COVID19 #vaccination efforts in Phase 1A to include anyone over 65 and people ages 16-64 with serious medical conditions that make them more at risk for severe illness," the state Department of Public Health said in a Facebook post at noon.

The announcement opens up the vaccine to hundreds of thousands more Pennsylvanians than had been previously eligible.

For the full story, visit NBC Philadelphia.

