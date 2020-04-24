The Pennsylvania Liquor Control Board announced Friday that it will expand its curbside pickup service to 389 more Fine Wine & Good Spirits locations in the state on Monday, April 27.
Board chairman Tim Holden said 565 Fine Wine stores will be accepting orders. Most stores will provide service for the first 50 to 100 orders Monday through Saturday on a first-call, first-serve basis. The pickups will be scheduled from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m.
Customers will be limited to six bottles per order. Credit cards are the only accepted form of payment. Customers are limited to one order per caller, per store, per day, and all curbside sales are final.
The Liquor Control Board handled 38,145 orders in the first four days after it began curbside pickup last Monday.
“We hope that adding hundreds more locations for curbside pickup will help us get through this surge of demand for wine and spirits,” Holden said in a release. “Once again, we ask customers to remain patient, and we’re hopeful that the more e-commerce and curbside pickup orders we can process, over time, the better we’ll be able to serve more and more Pennsylvanians through this pandemic.”
Philly’s tech scene may be key to post-pandemic rebound
A new report from the Economy League of Greater Philadelphia says Philadelphia’s tech scene may play a role in the city’s effort to bounce back after the pandemic.
“With the sudden shift to remote or teleworking, this cross-cutting sector has become essential to maintaining the local economy,” the report says. “It may also provide new equitable growth opportunities as the pandemic ends.”
The sector accounted for about 115,000 jobs in 2019 — 4.4% of the metro region’s workforce, according to the report. Some of the region’s “fastest growing tech jobs do not require four-year degrees.” That may provide options for people who lost their jobs during the pandemic.
Also, though job postings have declined, the need for remote work and social distancing may have reduced the number of layoffs and furloughs in the sector, the report says. Unemployment numbers are still being calculated, however.
Tech is also helping businesses in the region stay afloat as they transition their services from face-to-face to online operations, the report adds.
