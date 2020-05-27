Over the last six weeks, Pennsylvania state prisons have temporarily released 153 people under an emergency program designed to limit the spread of COVID-19 behind bars — a total even prison officials say is lower than expected.

The Wolf administration said in April that up to 1,800 people could be eligible for release from state prisons, per the governor’s order.

The pool is now closer to 1,200 after state and local officials involved in the process discovered that hundreds of people in prison did not meet the program’s criteria. Some eligible people opted to be released on parole when they reached their minimum sentences to avoid the possibility of having to return to prison whenever Gov. Tom Wolf’s order is lifted.

“It ended up being more complicated,” said Secretary of Corrections John Wetzel.

The Temporary Program to Reprieve Sentences of Incarceration — created after state lawmakers were unable to pass a bill to release people from state prisons during the pandemic — applies to nonviolent offenders who would be eligible for release within the next nine months, or who are considered vulnerable for infection and are within a year of their release date. That includes incarcerated people who are 65 and older, have an autoimmune disorder or have another chronic medical condition, such as heart disease or diabetes.

Those released are put on house arrest and expected to return to prison if there is any remaining time on their sentence when the order is lifted.