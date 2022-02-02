As federal regulators consider approving the COVID-19 vaccine for children 6 months to 5 years old, Philadelphia officials are gearing up for a local rollout.
Pfizer and BioNTech are requesting emergency use authorization from the U.S. Food and Drug Administration for their two-dose COVID-19 vaccine in younger than 5. The FDA's vaccine advisory committee will meet Feb. 15 to discuss the request.
“We’re very excited to have young children start to get their protection but we can’t just have little babies and toddlers showing up at pharmacies to get vaccinated,” Philadelphia Health Commissioner Dr. Cheryl Bettigole said on Wednesday during a weekly media briefing.
“The rollout for that vaccine will be quite different than what we’re been doing for the last 13 months.”
Bettigole said pharmacies cannot vaccine children younger than 3. This presents an “infrastructure problem” for the vaccine rollout which has relied on the distribution of COVID-19 shots at pharmacies.
She hopes that babies will be vaccinated by their pediatricians, however many doctors have not registered as COVID-19 providers. Bettigole said many pediatricians did not sign to be vaccine providers at the beginning of the pandemic because they needed ultra-cold freezer units or felt the CDC-required reporting was challenging.
The city is currently talking to primary care doctors in hopes of encouraging them to become vaccine providers.
“We’re doing a lot of outreach to primary care providers about the fact that it has gotten a lot easier to provide vaccines than it was at the beginning of the pandemic,” Bettigole said.
“If we can get lots and lots of primary care practioners signed up and able to get vaccine that will make this whole process a lot easier for parents.”
Philly is “months away” from dropping mask mandates
Even though case rates are dropping in Philly, Bettigole said the city is months away from lifting mask mandates.
While the number of infections continues to drop in recent weeks, case counts remain too high to get rid of current restrictions.
On Tuesday, San Francisco announced it would allow vaccinated individuals to forgo masks in indoor settings, however Philadelphia has no plans to follow suit.
“We are not at the point where we would drop the mask mandate,” Bettigole said. “Eventually, absolutely. But not at this time.”
"If you think about where we are with this particular wave and case rates right now, we're probably several months away from a place where we'll have the kind of safety to drop all the current restrictions."
As of Tuesday, the city was averaging 554 new cases of COVID-19 per day, Bettigole said. That represents about a 50% drop since last week and a nearly 85% drop since the peak of the latest wave.
“If things continue the way they are we could start getting things back to some semblance of normal but first we’re still in the CDC’s high level of transmission,” Bettigole said. “Things are still bad out there.“
She noted 686 people who tested positive for the virus were hospitalized as of Tuesday, less than half of what the number of COVID-19 hospitalizations was two weeks ago.
According to health officials, 79% of residents 18 and up and 73.2$% of residents 12 and up are fully vaccinated. Twenty-nine percent of residents 18 and up are boosted and 47.1% of residents 5 to 11 have received at least one dose of vaccine.
