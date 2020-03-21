Officials: 18 new positive coronavirus cases brings total to 85

Eighteen additional cases of the new coronavirus have been reported in Philadelphia, which means there are 85 diagnosed cases. This story will be updated to reflect the new county and state totals.

For people across the greater Philadelphia area, Saturday marked the first weekend since state and local leaders began imposing strict restrictions to combat the spread of the deadly coronavirus.

The number of novel coronavirus infections in Pennsylvania jumped to at least 371, with at least two deaths Saturday. Delaware was reporting at least 39 cases as of Saturday morning.

For the full story, visit NBC Philadelphia.