Delaware hospitals should be able to manage the number of patients as cases of coronavirus rise over the next week. That’s according to Delaware Emergency Management Agency director A.J. Schall who joined the governor at a news conference Tuesday afternoon.
“For the next five to seven days I feel confident that the hospitals are able to adequately respond to the increased demand,” Schall said. “At the same time, we’re also worried about the staff that’s there.” Schall said those healthcare workers are the heroes of this crisis, but an outbreak among hospital staff, would reduce that confidence in that ability to handle the surge.
He said the state’s hospitals are already in talks about how to share resources to manage that scenario.
State officials are hoping to see signs of improvement in the increase in cases as next Monday marks three weeks since Carney’s stay-at-home order was issued. Right now, they’re working under an assumption that about 20% of positive cases will require hospitalization. Schall said under that assumption, there’s projected to be about 650 people in the hospital on April 12. “At that point five days from now, the hospitals would still be managing within their walls, with their staff, very comfortably,” he said.
He said that with elective surgeries canceled, and a smaller number of flu cases being treated in hospitals, the state’s hospital census is a little below what it would have been this time last year.
Blood Bank collecting plasma from recovered patients
The Blood Bank of Delmarva is joining the U.S. Food and Drug Administration’s efforts to collect plasma from COVID-19 patients who have recovered. The goal is to help current coronavirus patients recover faster with an injection of “convalescent plasma.” The antibodies in a recovered patient’s plasma could help treat seriously ill patients.
The FDA approved the plasma collection effort last month. Donors who are qualified will be referred to BBD by area hospitals. The FDA will only approve patients for treatment using the plasma on a case-by-case basis.
Plasma donors must be completely symptom free for at least 14 days before they are allowed to visit a blood donation center.
Short-term rentals banned in Delaware
In the tenth update to his state of emergency order, Delaware Gov. John Carney has shut down short-term rentals as of 8 p.m. tonight. That means vacation home rentals, hotels, motels and condo rentals are prohibited until May 15, or until the public health threat from coronavirus is eliminated.
“This is not the time for a vacation or tax-free shopping in Delaware,” Carney said. “All of Delaware’s restrictions are intended to prevent a surge in cases, preserve our hospital capacity, and save lives.”
The order does make exceptions for those taking care of sick family members, healthcare providers, journalists, and Delawareans with public housing vouchers. Victims of domestic violence who need a place to stay are also exempt from this order.
In addition to short-term rentals, the new update also forces pawn shops, video game and electronics retailers to close. It also bans door-to-door solicitation. “Delawareans also should not go out in public unnecessarily. Stay safe. Stay home,” Carney said. “Protect your neighbors. We’ll get through this – but it’s going to take all of us.”
Following Carney’s decision, Sussex County Council moved to suspend the 3% tax implemented in January on hotel, motel and tourist home stays. That tax, approved in November, funded projects like beach nourishment and waterway dredging. “We are mindful these are very trying times, and anything the County can do to take some stress off our customers’ wallets is something we should strive for,” Sussex Council President Michael Vincent said. “These are small but important steps that will do a tremendous amount of good.”
Wilmington rescinds event permits
The city of Wilmington will revoke all event permits it issued for public gatherings of more than 100 people through at least the end of June. That includes the Wilmington Grand Prix bike weekend in May and the Clifford Brown Jazz Festival which was scheduled for June 17-20. Cancelations could extend further into the summer and fall.
“The City will continue to hold out hope that life will return to normal for all of us very soon, but reality calls for some certainty regarding these events which organizers spend months planning,” said Mayor Mike Purzycki in a statement. “I urge all event organizers and supporters to keep their spirits up as we stand together to pull through this crisis and hope that circumstances change more quickly than anticipated.”
Woman threatens to infect shoppers
Police arrested a woman at the Brookside Shopping Center near Newark after she screamed that she had COVID-19 and didn’t care who she infected. Police say that caused panicked shoppers to flee the store to avoid the woman.
They say 54-year-old Kelley Hines was arrested and taken to a hospital for testing. After she was “medically cleared,” she was charged with felony terroristic threatening and other charges for making false statements that caused the building to evacuate. She was released on $5,200 unsecured bail.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.