People gather outside a Starbucks in Beaver, Pa., Tuesday, May 12, 2020. Beaver County Commissioners have said they disagree with Pennsylvania Gov. Tom Wolf and the county will act as if they are transitioning to the "yellow" phase on May 15. Wolf announced, May 8, that 13 southwestern Pennsylvania counties, not including Beaver County, that would remain in the "red" phase where the stay-at-home order is still in effect, would move to the "yellow" phase on May 15. — AP Photo/Gene J. Puskar