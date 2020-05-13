A welcome side effect of the coronavirus pandemic was announced Tuesday by the Pennsylvania Department of Transportation: drivers can renew their licenses online.
That means avoiding a trip to the local Division of Motor Vehicles center, one of the classic headaches of modern life.
"Using a customer’s existing photo will help limit the number of people in our driver and photo license centers, and by extension, help reduce the risk of spreading COVID-19,” Acting PennDOT Secretary Yassmin Gramian said in a statement. “This new process is not only a convenience, but it will help to keep our customers and staff safe."
There are a few guidelines under the new system that drivers need to know:
- Non-commercial driver's licenses can be renewed online or through the mail. Those using the online option at www.dmv.pa.gov can expect their new license to arrive in the mail within 15 days.
- Commercial driver's license renewals must be done through the mail.
- Not everyone can avoid a trip to the DMV, as those who renewed their licenses on or before May 10, as well as non-citizens, must still go to a local DMV center.
For more information on this visit NBC Philadelphia.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.