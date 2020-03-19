No free water ice: Rita’s postpones spring giveaway due to coronavirus

A favorite sign of spring won’t be happening this year due to the coronavirus outbreak as Rita’s Italian Ice has postponed its first day of spring freebie planned for Thursday.
“In light of the increasing concerns around COVID-19 (coronavirus) and the precautionary risks associated with large gatherings, Rita’s is postponing our annual Free Ice Giveaway to celebrate first day of spring,” Rita’s said in a prepared statement.
In light of the increasing concerns around COVID-19 (Coronavirus) and the precautionary risks associated with large gatherings, Rita’s is postponing our annual Free Ice Giveaway to celebrate First Day of Spring. Learn more at: https://t.co/mBfxK1Vbf2 pic.twitter.com/uD8xpNhbGw— Rita's Italian Ice (@RitasItalianIce) March 17, 2020
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.