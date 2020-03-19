No free water ice: Rita’s postpones spring giveaway due to coronavirus

A favorite sign of spring won’t be happening this year due to the coronavirus outbreak as Rita’s Italian Ice has postponed its first day of spring freebie planned for Thursday.

“In light of the increasing concerns around COVID-19 (coronavirus) and the precautionary risks associated with large gatherings, Rita’s is postponing our annual Free Ice Giveaway to celebrate first day of spring,” Rita’s said in a prepared statement.

For the full story, visit NBC Philadelphia.