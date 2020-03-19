You are the owner of this article.
No free water ice: Rita’s postpones spring giveaway due to coronavirus

  • Dan Stamm, NBC10
Washington Square - family eating water ice

Part of family summertime fun can be as simple as enjoying a Philadelphia favorite: water ice. — PHOTO: P. Woolsey for Visit Philadelphia

A favorite sign of spring won’t be happening this year due to the coronavirus outbreak as Rita’s Italian Ice has postponed its first day of spring freebie planned for Thursday.

“In light of the increasing concerns around COVID-19 (coronavirus) and the precautionary risks associated with large gatherings, Rita’s is postponing our annual Free Ice Giveaway to celebrate first day of spring,” Rita’s said in a prepared statement.

