With hospitalizations and COVID-19 cases and deaths on a downward trend, New Jersey Gov. Phil Murphy is restarting some nonessential businesses next week and allowing drive-up religious services immediately.
On Wednesday, Murphy said he is signing an executive order that permits nonessential construction and curbside pickups at nonessential businesses starting Monday at 6 a.m.
Customers won't be allowed inside retail stores but can make orders online or over the phone and pickup at the store, the Democratic governor said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.