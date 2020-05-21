TRENTON, N.J. — New Jersey lost more than 750,000 jobs in April because of the COVID-19 outbreak and the unemployment rate skyrocketed to 15.3%, the state labor department said Thursday.

The 757,700 lost jobs in April is a record, the department said in a statement. The rate jumped from 3.8% in March.

The virus led Democratic Gov. Phil Murphy to shutter many businesses and order residents to stay home in late March. The hardest-hit sectors are leisure and hospitality, which lost about 237,000 jobs, followed by the trade and transportation and education sectors.

Support Local Journalism Now, more than ever, the world needs trustworthy reporting—but good journalism isn’t free. Please support us by making a contribution. Contribute

The state also had 42,000 new applications for jobless benefits last week, down from the roughly 70,000 claims the week before. In total, the state has had more than 1 million claims since outbreak began to ramp up in mid-March, according to the department.

So far, $3.4 billion has been paid out in jobless benefits.

The national unemployment rate reached 14.7% in April, the highest since the Great Depression.

A look at other coronavirus-related developments:

Cases

New Jersey has more than 150,000 positive cases of the virus. The state's death toll stands at 10,747.

For most people, the virus causes mild or moderate symptoms that clear up within weeks. Older adults and people with existing health problems are at higher risk of more severe illness or death.

NJ GOP sues Murphy

The state Republican Party filed a lawsuit Thursday in state Superior Court in Cape May County seeking to overturn Murphy's executive orders shuttering nonessential businesses.

State Party Chairman Doug Steinhardt says Murphy overreached arbitrarily when he singled out which businesses were considered nonessential.

GOP state Sen. Michael Testa, who is also an attorney, said during a video teleconference that the governor's orders could mean the end of boardwalk shops, for instance, which aren't currently permitted to open even as the unofficial start of summer arrives this weekend.

A message was left Thursday with the governor's office seeking a response.