TRENTON, N.J. — New Jersey Gov. Phil Murphy said Monday he’s postponing the restarting of indoor dining, possibly for weeks, because of a lack of compliance over the use of face masks and social distancing.

“Compliance is not a polite suggestion. It is a requirement,” he said during a news conference.

Murphy cited the spike in other states as well as reports in New Jersey of people not correctly wearing, or failing to wear, face masks as well as maintain distance.

“Unfortunately the national scene compounded by instances of knucklehead behavior here at home are requiring us to hit pause on the restart of indoor dining for the foreseeable future,” he said. Asked about a time frame, he replied, “I don’t think it’s a matter of days, but a matter of weeks. We have enormous sympathy but the alternative here is worse and unacceptable.”

New Jersey has been slowly reopening, and on Monday indoor shopping malls were cleared to start business again.

Indoor dining was to begin again on Thursday at 25% capacity. Casinos are also set to reopen Thursday, also at 25% capacity. Murphy said that can go forward.

New Jersey has been among the hardest-hit states, which Murphy hinted at when rescinding the restaurant reopening.

“None of us, none of us want to go back to that hell. We’ve worked too hard to get here,” he said.

New Jersey reported 156 new cases overnight for a total of 171,000, Murphy said. There were 18 new confirmed deaths since Sunday, for a total of 13,138 confirmed COVID-19-related deaths. There are 1,854 suspected coronavirus-linked deaths.

The delay in reopening comes as the state progresses through Stage 2, of three, of restarting. So far, indoor retail has reopened, along with salons, barber shops and massage parlors.

Also set to reopen Thursday are amusement and water parks, playgrounds, museums, aquariums and libraries.

Inside man?

Murphy bristled when asked about tweets that claimed he dined inside at a restaurant at the shore over the weekend while other patrons were forced to eat outside in the rain. On Saturday, Murphy tweeted a video of himself and First Lady Tammy Murphy eating under a canopy as rain fell.

“Not only did I eat outside, we sat in the driving rain and I ruined everything in my pockets, including my wallet,” he said. “If someone out there implies that, ‘Even he’s doing this, so that means you can do it,’ if one person gets infected as a result of that, or goes to the hospital as a result of that, because they know that that’s not true, that’s blood on their hands, man. I don’t know how they can live with themselves.”