A worker, left, sanitises his hands while undergoing screening at an entrance to the Milpark Hospital in Johannesburg, Wednesday, March 11, 2020 where anyone entering or exiting is required to do as a precaution against the new coronavirus. For most people the new coronavirus causes only mild or moderate symptoms, such as fever and cough. For some, especially older adults and people with existing health problems, it can cause more severe illness, including pneumonia. (AP Photo/Denis Farrell)