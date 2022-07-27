WUHAN, CHINA - FEBRUARY 9: (CHINA OUT)Residents wear the mask while walks in front of a closed of Huanan seafood market on February 9, 2021 in Wuhan, Hubei Province, China. the World Health Organization (WHO) team tasked with investigating the origins of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) are to hold a news conference in Wuhan. With no recorded cases of COVID-19 community transmissions since May 2020, life for residents in Wuhan is gradually returning to normal. (Photo by Getty Images)