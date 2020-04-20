A Best Buy store in Woodland Park, N.J., is closed during the coronavirus pandemic on Thursday, April 16, 2020. Best Buy becomes the latest national chain to announce massive furloughs. The company will begin furloughing about 51,000 of its hourly employees, including nearly all of its part-time hourly employees and a small portion of its full-time hourly employees starting Sunday. Best Buy will begin voluntary, temporary reduced work weeks as well. —AP Photo/Ted Shaffrey