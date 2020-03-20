New Jersey likely to boost social distancing orders Saturday

PARAMUS, N.J. — Further social distancing measures are likely over the weekend to combat coronavirus, New Jersey Gov. Phil Murphy said Friday, the same day the state's first federally run drive-through testing center reached capacity after being opened only hours.

Murphy spoke Friday during a news conference at Bergen Community College and said two additional people had died from the virus, bringing the state total to 11. There are nearly 900 positive cases in the state, up from more than 700 on Thursday.

Murphy said he wasn't ready yet to announce more stringent social distancing orders but expected them as soon as Saturday.

The Bergen Community College testing center operated by the Federal Emergency Management Agency opened at 8 a.m. and was set to stay open until 4 p.m. for New Jersey residents with symptoms to get tested.

But it reached capacity well before 4 p.m. Six hundred people have been tested, Murphy said, and the center will open Saturday for 350 additional tests..

Bergen County has been a hot spot in the state.

Murphy said another FEMA center in Monmouth County at the PNC Bank Arts Center is set to open on Monday at 8 a.m.

For most people, the virus causes only mild or moderate symptoms, such as fever and cough. For some, especially older adults and people with existing health problems, it can cause more severe illness, including pneumonia, and death.

The vast majority of people recover over a period a weeks.

A look at other developments:

Remote legislature

Murphy signed a bill late Thursday that allows the state Assembly and Senate to meet at locations other than the statehouse in Trenton, including remotely through the use of technology.

The bill passed the Democrat-led Legislature unanimously.

Telehealth bills

The governor also signed into law two bills aimed at promoting remote health services, or telehealth.

One measure authorizes any health care practitioner to provide telehealth services while the COVID-19 emergency is in effect. The bill waives any regulations or requirements impeding such services.

The other bill lets professional and occupational licensing boards expedite out-of-state professionals during a state of emergency or a public health crisis.

Both measures passed unanimously.