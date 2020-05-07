This Friday, April 17, 2020, file photo, shows the Neiman Marcus department store at Union Square in San Francisco. Neiman Marcus, the 112-year-old storied luxury department store chain, is seeking Chapter 11 bankruptcy protection, the first department store to be toppled by the coronavirus pandemic. As part of the bankruptcy filing, Neiman Marcus says it has secured $675 million in financing from creditors to keep operating during the restructuring, holding over two-thirds of the company’s debt. — AP Photo/Eric Risberg