A health worker takes a drop of blood for the COVID-19 antibody test after at the Diagnostic and Wellness Center on May 5, 2020, in Torrance, California. - "It's the only medical screening that people generally want to be positive," smiles Dr. Matthew Budoff. Two weeks ago, he opened a antibody testing center in Torrance to find out if a person has contracted Covid-19 and recovered. The procedure is as simple as it is fast: a slight prick on the fingertip to take a drop of blood. Fifteen minutes later, the patient knows whether antibodies specific to the new coronavirus are present in his or her body, a sign that he or she has been infected at some point. (Photo by VALERIE MACON / AFP) (Photo by VALERIE MACON/AFP via Getty Images)