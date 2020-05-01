The NAACP Pennsylvania State Conference is hosting virtual town halls weekly through the end of the month to talk about the novel coronavirus and how it affects people of color.
The first forum, held on Thursday, addressed racial disparities in testing and treatment, unemployment and hate crimes.
Dr. Rachel Levine, secretary of the state Department of Health, spoke about the affect the novel coronavirus has had on African Americans and Latinos.
“Minorities and other populations are particularly at-risk communities,” Levine said. “We have seen that in disparities in terms of testing and treatment It’s something that the Wolf administration is particularly concerned about.
“The lieutenant governor has a task force to address that and within the Department of Health we have a work group that is working on that as well.”
Jerry Oleksiak, secretary of the state Department of Labor & Industry, said unemployment numbers have soared since the coronavirus outbreak began in Pennsylvania.
“In three weeks before the pandemic… we had 40,000 total new unemployment claims. Within less than three weeks after those efforts, we had over a million,” Oleksiak said. “Our highest year ever was in 2010 during the recession. We had 800,000 new claims in the entire year. We have right now, in six to seven weeks, 1.7 million new claims. We are facing an unbelievable challenge in our agency.”
The Heritage Affairs unit of the Pennsylvania State Police also has been monitoring hate crimes throughout the outbreak, said Lt. William Slaton, commander of the unit.
“With the rise of COVID-19, we’re tracking hate crimes against Asian Americans throughout America because of several misconceptions surrounding the virus,” Slaton said.
“We’re also tracking law enforcement's response to communities of color. Not too long ago there was an incident down in Philadelphia where a young African-American male was removed from public transportation for not wearing a mask. We don’t want incidents like that to occur. So, my unit provides training to law enforcement — free training — throughout the Commonwealth in subjects such as racial profiling awareness, cultural competency and escalation techniques.”
The NAACP Pennsylvania State Conference will hold the virtual town halls once a week through May 28.
To learn more about the virtual town hall events, email Shayna Watson at naacppastateevents@gmail.com
