TRENTON, N.J. — New Jersey day care providers have until Friday to certify they can and will serve only the children of workers deemed essential during the COVID-19 emergency or face closure, Gov. Phil Murphy said this week.
Murphy said a lack of child care “cannot be a barrier” for essential workers. His earlier orders have said that grocery stores, supermarkets, pharmacies, gasoline stations among others are considered essential. Health care workers are also considered essential, along with law enforcement, fire and emergency personnel.
Day care centers that don't serve only essential workers must close by April 1 under the executive order Murphy signed Wednesday.
For most people, the new coronavirus causes mild or moderate symptoms, such as fever and cough that clear up in two to three weeks. For some, especially older adults and people with existing health problems, it can cause more severe illness, including pneumonia, or death.
A look at more developments in the state:
Ocean City beaches, boards closed
Ocean City officials are closing the popular summer resort's boardwalk and beaches.
“We have a large senior population, and it’s of utmost importance to take their well-being into consideration," Mayor Jay Gillian said in a letter.
Gillian said that not everyone was taking the shelter-at-home order issued by the governor seriously. He said warm weather would make the situation worse but that he wanted to err on the side of caution.
Hotline overwhelmed
A hotline for New Jersey workers to report employers for making them come into work despite the COVID-19 emergency declaration got so many calls that it crashed the system, according to the governor.
Murphy said that instead of the number, the state has set up a website form for workers to report any potential violations of an executive order calling on residents to stay at home.
Murphy has called on firms to let employees work from home.
“The very fact there were so many complaints in itself is a concern and problem. We are not making polite suggestions to your firm. Everybody needs to follow this order.”
More businesses deemed essential
Murphy expanded the kinds of businesses that are permitted to operate while the state's COVID-19 emergency orders are in place. The list of businesses considered essential now includes:
- Mobile phone retail and repair shops
- Bicycle shops, but only to provide service and repair
- Livestock feed stores
- Nurseries and garden centers
- Farming equipment stores
The list also includes groceries and supermarkets, pharmacies and gas stations.
