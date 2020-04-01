New Jersey Gov. Phil Murphy announced 3,649 new coronavirus cases Wednesday, bringing the state’s total number of cases to 22,255.
The governor also announced 91 new deaths as a result of COVID-19, the illness caused by the novel coronavirus, increasing the state’s death toll to 355.
Tax filing, state budget deadlines extended
In an anticipated move, Gov. Phil Murphy and leaders in New Jersey’s Democrat-controlled legislature have agreed to extend the income tax and corporate business tax filing deadlines from April 15 to July 15.
“The ongoing COVID-19 pandemic has caused hardships, financial strain, and disruptions for many New Jerseyans and New Jersey businesses,” Murphy, Senate President Steve Sweeney, and Assembly Speaker Craig Coughlin said in a joint statement released Wednesday morning.
Last week, the Trump administration announced that it would extend the federal tax filing deadline from April 15 to July 15.
Murphy, Sweeney and Coughlin also announced they would extend the state budget deadline from June 30 to Sept. 30, freeing up additional time for the administration to get a grasp on the coronavirus pandemic during what would have been the height of legislative budget hearings.
Murphy proposed his third state budget in February, a $40 billion spending plan that included the Democrat’s long-sought tax hike on millionaires, a record payment into the state’s public pension system, and increased funding for public education.
ACLU urges Murphy to release more from prisons and jails
The American Civil Liberties Union of New Jersey is urging Murphy to release more people from prisons and jails to protect them — and corrections staff — from the further spread of the coronavirus.
In a letter sent to Murphy Tuesday, ACLU-NJ Executive Director Amol Sinha noted that four New Jersey correctional officers have already tested positive for the virus and said those living and working behind bars are “are particularly at risk to the spread of coronavirus.”
“New Jersey currently has the opportunity to reduce the likelihood of the tragic outcomes elsewhere, but not without meaningful and prompt executive action,” Sinha wrote.
The ACLU-NJ suggested that Murphy commute the sentences of prisoners who are pregnant or over age 60, grant reprieves to some whose sentences the administration may not want to commute, and release others through medical furloughs or time credits. It also suggested that Murphy direct the state parole board to reconsider parole for those who were denied, whose timelines were extended in the last year, and who are scheduled for consideration in the next 12 months.
The group also said the New Jersey Department of Corrections should release data on coronavirus cases daily, ensure there are adequate hygiene supplies, end jobs performed by prisoners that cannot meet social distancing requirements and provide adequate personal protective equipment to staff.
Last week the state began releasing from jail some low-level offenders in response to the coronavirus outbreak under an agreement reached by the state Supreme Court, the attorney general, the public defender, and the ACLU-NJ. It did not address all people serving time in jails or contemplate the release of those in state prisons.
Sinha noted in his letter that other states such as New York and Louisiana had already begun to see significant coronavirus outbreaks behind bars.
2015 pandemic plan warned of ‘catastrophic’ impact
New Jersey updated its influenza pandemic plan in 2015 and predicted that the aftermath of a major outbreak could be “catastrophic” for the state, the Asbury Park Press reported.
Officials at the time suggested that if the state saw a virus similar to the Spanish flu that swept across the world in 1918, one third of the state’s population could become infected, 277,000 residents would require hospitalization, and 5,000 would die.
“Should an influenza pandemic virus again appear that behaves as the 1918 strain, the results could be catastrophic, even when taking into account the remarkable advances in medicine,” the report said.
The plan included steps that the state and county governments have been taking across New Jersey to deal with the coronavirus: mass testing, school closures, and social distancing.
But public health experts also told the newspaper that the pandemic plan was flawed. For one, it recommended officials rely on state and federal stockpiles of medical supplies, but those have been woefully inadequate to meet demand. It also laid out a plan for laboratory testing that did not anticipate recently reported delays at the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.
A spokesperson for the state Department of Health told the newspaper it was relying in part on the pandemic plan to guide the state’s response to the coronavirus outbreak.
