TRENTON, N.J. — New Jersey saw the lowest weekly total of people seeking unemployment benefits since the coronavirus outbreak struck, the state Labor Department said Thursday.

New applications fell to 34,410 last week, down from about 42,000 the week before, and far below a record high of 215,000 in early April.

Despite the drop-off, the state has processed what it says are a record 1.1 million claims through last week, totaling $4.3 billion in payments.

Of the $4.3 billion in payments, $1.6 billion has come from the state, while $2.5 billion came as part of federal pandemic unemployment compensation. An additional roughly $250 million came through the federal pandemic unemployment assistance program.

Both federal programs came as a result of the CARES Act. The $2.5 billion program provides $600 in weekly aid to anyone getting benefits from April 4 through July 25. The other federal program gives benefits to self-employed workers such as independent contractors and others whose wages don't qualify for regular jobless benefits.

A look at other developments:

The latest figures

New Jersey on Thursday reported nearly 158,00 positive cases, up more than 1,200 from the day before. There were 66 deaths overnight, putting the total at 11,401, Gov. Phil Murphy said during a news conference.

The number of people being hospitalized in the state ticked up slightly for the second straight day, the Democratic governor said. On Thursday, there were 2,797 hospitalized people with COVID-19, up from 2,761 on Wednesday, which was up from 2,723 the previous day. Murphy said he and health official expected a slight uptick given the lag in reporting from the Memorial Day weekend, but said the uptick was still troubling.

Masks

The same day New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo said business owners in his state would be able to deny entry to people not wearing masks or face coverings, Murphy said he expects to require masks be worn in New Jersey's nonessential businesses when they open up.

They're currently required inside essential businesses, and he expects to order the same as more nonessential businesses, like retail and restaurants reopen, he said.